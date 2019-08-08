Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.82 N/A -3.40 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1044.41 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 113.22% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $50.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.