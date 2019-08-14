Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 54.88 N/A -3.40 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 39.28%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 consensus target price and a 145.95% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 79.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.