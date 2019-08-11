Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is a contrast between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.89 N/A -3.40 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.16 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 112.95% at a $50 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.