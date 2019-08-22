Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 55.15 N/A -3.40 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.30% upside potential and an average target price of $60. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 176.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.