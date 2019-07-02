Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 108.33%.

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.