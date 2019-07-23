Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.67% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.