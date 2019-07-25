Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 128.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.