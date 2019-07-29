Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

We will be comparing the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 117.79 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.77% and an $50 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 18.9% respectively. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.