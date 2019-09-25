Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 69.91 N/A -3.40 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.86% and an $60 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 15.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.