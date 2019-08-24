Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 55.14 N/A -3.40 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,335 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.34% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 13.75% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.