Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 70.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.77% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.