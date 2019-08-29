Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) Reaches $37.35 After 6.00% Down Move; CALMARE THERAPEUTICS (CTTC) Sellers Increased By 5.93% Their Shorts

CALMARE THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CTTC) had an increase of 5.93% in short interest. CTTC’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.93% from 11,800 shares previously. With 33,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CALMARE THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s short sellers to cover CTTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 22.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.101. About 10,000 shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 213,893 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Access Event Set By JMP for May. 11; 21/04/2018 – DJ Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCPH); 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2(ND) LINE GIST PATIENTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American; 08/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – “STUDY IN 2(ND)-LINE GIST ON TRACK TO COMMENCE LATER THIS YEAR”; 25/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Society for Clinical; 29/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen B. Ruddy, Ph.D. as Chief Technical OfficerThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.43 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $35.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DCPH worth $85.62 million less.

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.63 million. The Company’s flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014.

