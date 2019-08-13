Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) Reaches $36.82 After 7.00% Up Move; Shorts at Urovant Sciences LTD. (UROV) Raised By 15.46%

Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV) had an increase of 15.46% in short interest. UROV’s SI was 729,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.46% from 631,400 shares previously. With 55,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s short sellers to cover UROV’s short positions. The SI to Urovant Sciences LTD.’s float is 9.77%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 1,734 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 84.56% or $16.87 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 6.53 million shares traded or 2328.12% up from the average. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFR; 11/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP; 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Board with the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2(ND) LINE GIST PATIENTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCPH); 29/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen B. Ruddy, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader Inhibition Profile Against Primary and; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader lnhibition Profile Against Primary and Secondary Drug-Resistant Mutations in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) Compared to Approved and lnvestigation…; 21/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NUMBER OF DECIPHERA DIRECTORS WAS INCREASED FROM EIGHT TO NINE IN CONNECTION WITH HOERTER’S ELECTIONThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.41B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $39.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DCPH worth $98.49 million more.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $231.50 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.