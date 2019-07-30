Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) Reaches $22.14 After 4.00% Up Move; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake By $24.28 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 426.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 458,048 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 565,364 shares with $30.02M value, up from 107,316 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $22.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 1.56 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

The stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 149,808 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 12.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCPH); 09/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.8% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 03/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 17/04/2018 – PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ DCC-2618 EXHIBITS BROADER INHIBITION PROFILE AGAINST PRIMARY AND SECONDARY DRUG-RESISTANT MUTATIONS IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS…; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader lnhibition Profile Against Primary and Secondary Drug-Resistant Mutations in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) Compared to Approved and lnvestigation…; 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Bd With the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM ONGOING INVICTUS STUDY IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFRThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $845.51M company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $23.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DCPH worth $33.82 million more.

More notable recent Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Deciphera (DCPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DCPH, ONB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Biotech Stocks Expected to Double – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.06 EPS, down 63.08% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.65 per share. After $-1.25 actual EPS reported by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.20% EPS growth.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $845.51 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp holds 0.08% or 87,485 shares. Twin Capital Management accumulated 129,030 shares. Daiwa owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,622 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hightower Lc holds 156,753 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 482,072 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Ser Ma invested in 9,358 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc has 35,224 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 408,065 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 13,039 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sun Life Financial reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 457 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 651,836 shares to 65,440 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 9,710 shares and now owns 24,400 shares. Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.