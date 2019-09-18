Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.75 N/A -3.40 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1716.74 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$60 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 67.08%. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus price target and a 46.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.