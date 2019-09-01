Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 73.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 65.38% upside potential and an average price target of $60. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, with potential upside of 708.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.