Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 56.56 N/A -3.40 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.52 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 62.16% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $60. Competitively the consensus price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 51.87% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.