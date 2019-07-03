Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.51 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 115.61% at a $50 average price target. Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average price target and a 534.06% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.