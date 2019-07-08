Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1125.69 N/A -4.79 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, UroGen Pharma Ltd. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$50 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 118.15%. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average price target and a 29.89% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 59.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.