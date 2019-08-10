Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.87 N/A -3.40 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 112.95% upside potential and an average price target of $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.