Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparing side by side

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 57.89 N/A -3.40 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Soligenix Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.03% and an $50 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.