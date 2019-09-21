Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 64.25%. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 80.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Morphic Holding Inc. looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.