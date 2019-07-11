Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 129.78% and an $50 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.09% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.