Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 54.89 N/A -3.40 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 67.08% at a $60 average target price. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 478.51% and its average target price is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 24.3%. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.