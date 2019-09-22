Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparison side by side

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $60, and a 64.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 40% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.