Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 30.50 N/A -3.40 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.24 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 150.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.