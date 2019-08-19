Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.40% -38.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $55, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. The potential upside of the peers is 135.93%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.