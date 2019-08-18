Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 56.56 N/A -3.40 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 31.42 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $60, and a 62.16% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 338.82% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.