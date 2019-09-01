Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 73.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 375.25 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 65.38% at a $60 average target price. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 150.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.