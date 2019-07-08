Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, and a 118.15% upside potential. Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 192.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 0%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.