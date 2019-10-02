Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparing side by side

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.36 20.16M -3.40 0.00 Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,360,078.28% -43.4% -38.7% Equillium Inc. 122,632,155.72% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.67, and a 68.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.