Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 73.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 65.38% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $60. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 421.24%. Based on the data given earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 48.5% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.