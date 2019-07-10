Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 125.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.