Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 55.14 N/A -3.40 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 66.34% at a $60 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 10.6%. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.