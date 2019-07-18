Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 29.91 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 143.31%. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target is $210, while its potential upside is 73.28%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 88.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.