Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 129.67%. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 23.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.