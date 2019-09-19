Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.75 N/A -3.40 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.28 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 67.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 35.3% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.