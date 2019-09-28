Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.34 20.16M -3.40 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,836,763.46% -43.4% -38.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,644,130,835.27% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.33% at a $60 average price target. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 289.22%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.