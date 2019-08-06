Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.13 N/A -3.40 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 19.57 N/A -0.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, and a 117.39% upside potential. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 112.80% and its consensus price target is $35.75. Based on the data delivered earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.