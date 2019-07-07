Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.15% and an $50 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 19.1%. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.