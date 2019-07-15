Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) Analysts See $-1.09 EPS; Last Week Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Coverage

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 67.69% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-1.25 EPS previously, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -12.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 142,786 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 12.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2(ND) LINE GIST PATIENTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Bd With the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 15/03/2018 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical and Preclinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 08/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – “STUDY IN 2(ND)-LINE GIST ON TRACK TO COMMENCE LATER THIS YEAR”; 21/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NUMBER OF DECIPHERA DIRECTORS WAS INCREASED FROM EIGHT TO NINE IN CONNECTION WITH HOERTER’S ELECTION; 17/04/2018 – PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ DCC-2618 EXHIBITS BROADER INHIBITION PROFILE AGAINST PRIMARY AND SECONDARY DRUG-RESISTANT MUTATIONS IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS…

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has "Buy" rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DCPH, ONB – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Week In Review: China Biopharma Announces Nearly $3 Billion In Deals – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $831.76 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 91.56 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 37,472 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 249,038 shares. 51,681 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Proshare Advisors reported 5,755 shares. 4.62 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Co reported 143 shares. Parkside Retail Bank holds 0% or 85 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Com accumulated 69 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). D E Shaw & Com Incorporated has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bessemer Group stated it has 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 2,728 shares. 132,140 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).