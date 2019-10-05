Deccan Value Investors LP Upped Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position by $154.19 Million; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Kla (KLAC) by $521,206

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 731,922 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant)

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 123,177 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.56M, up from 118,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Herbalife Says Doesn’t Matter And Therein Lies The Problem – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Carl Icahn’s Top 6 Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Continues to Support Local Communities by Kicking-Off Annual Global Month of Purpose Volunteering Initiative – Business Wire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition: 30% Downside From New High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 21,877 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legal & General Grp Plc reported 374,519 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 160,515 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Spark Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 33,358 shares. 173,506 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Principal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 10,116 shares. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Llc holds 8.32% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 160,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.09% or 261,208 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc has 5,493 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 84,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 1.90M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 104,246 shares to 759,054 shares, valued at $299.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 644,471 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 151,203 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,680 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.64 million were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Bailard reported 21,830 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 15,149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.02% or 52,808 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 117,146 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.07% or 114,840 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 2,800 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 151,864 shares stake.