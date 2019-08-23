Deccan Value Investors LP Trimmed Position in Brinks Co (BCO) by $28.57 Million; Brave Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Freeport (FCX) by $3.26 Million

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 744,863 shares traded or 121.43% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 13.71 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 202,918 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Argent Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Adage Prns Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 4.69 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 4.15M shares. Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 52,796 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0% or 56,800 shares. United Kingdom-based Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hightower Advisors Limited owns 251,666 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Panagora Asset owns 2.94M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 46,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares to 5,112 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 5.61 million shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 23,291 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,661 shares. Amer International Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% or 130,222 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 23 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.01% or 1,144 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 67,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 3.25 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bbt Ltd Com invested 0.33% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Eagle Asset holds 0.3% or 756,300 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 40,042 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 396 shares.

