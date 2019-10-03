Deccan Value Investors LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $23.42 Million as Market Value Rose; As Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Lau Associates Trimmed Its Stake

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 7.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp analyzed 122,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $179.13. About 14.43 million shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Management owns 24,020 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. 275,366 are held by Sather Fincl Group Inc. Marathon Trading Lc has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,375 shares. 5,906 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1,501 shares. Nokota Mngmt Lp reported 160,000 shares stake. 525,000 are held by Consulta Ltd. Goelzer Invest owns 27,562 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 176,624 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Girard Prtnrs holds 1.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 80,345 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,180 shares. Central Asset Invests And Mgmt (Hk) Ltd invested 9.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 435 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.65 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 8.98M shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il owns 2,391 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Montecito National Bank Tru accumulated 3,585 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 50 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.16% or 10,900 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Company owns 39,820 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Baskin Svcs holds 2.65% or 80,493 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 59,220 shares. Becker Cap Management reported 3,426 shares stake. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com holds 258,000 shares or 6.47% of its portfolio. Qvt Fin Ltd Partnership holds 0.68% or 16,617 shares. Dorsal Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 661,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.12% or 5,872 shares. 2.01 million were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdg. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 114,291 shares.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74 million shares, valued at $416.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.