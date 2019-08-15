Deccan Value Investors LP Trimmed Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding as Market Value Rose; Thomas White International LTD Has Lowered Holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) as Share Value Rose

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 343,916 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 8,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 44,976 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 53,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 766,079 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $933.42 million for 17.54 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Pete And Chem Corp Adr (NYSE:SNP) by 6,327 shares to 74,787 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Banorte Sa (GBOOY) by 40,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Economy Notches Another Month Of Growth – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ray-Mont Logistics Announces New Plastic Pellet Export Facility at Port of Prince Rupert – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks Wall Street Is Getting Behind – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. Shares for $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.