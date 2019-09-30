Deccan Value Investors LP Raised Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position by $154.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Culbertson A N & Co Has Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $327,484; Stock Price Rose

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 3.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40M, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 465,585 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Trouble With Multilevel Marketing Schemes – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Launches â€œNutrition for Zero Hungerâ€ Initiative, Pledging $2M to Help Fight Global Hunger – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Herbalife Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Too Many Questions Surround NBEV Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 754,192 shares to 6.12M shares, valued at $93.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: This Engine Needs Some Extra Oil – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.