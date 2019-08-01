Deccan Value Investors LP Position in Brinks Co (BCO) Has Trimmed by $28.57 Million; As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Market Valuation Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Stake by $750,975

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 7,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 114,641 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 122,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 431,833 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 196,410 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 1.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $163.92 million for 15.82 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 812.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 433,867 shares to 550,788 shares, valued at $31.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 19.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.