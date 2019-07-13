Deccan Value Investors LP Lowered Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake by $9.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Boosted Holding by $460,445 as Share Value Rose

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,912 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.07 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.48M, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 1.08M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 748,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2,580 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 168 shares. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 280 shares. Eagle Boston Management stated it has 1.38% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Charles Schwab Invest has 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 119,815 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 240,448 shares in its portfolio. 35.23M are owned by Icahn Carl C. Pggm accumulated 115,125 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 15,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

