Deccan Value Investors LP Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF); Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager Lp

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 1.18M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 941.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 36,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 40,472 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 3,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.75 million shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $208.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

