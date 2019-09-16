Deccan Value Investors LP Holds Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF); Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $324,720 as Share Value Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 1,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $202.78. About 330,117 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40M, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 742,381 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 15,454 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Kbc Gru Nv holds 77,957 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Aristeia Cap Ltd holds 0.73% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 369,103 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,752 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company owns 206,818 shares. Salem Counselors reported 450 shares. 211,830 are owned by Sei Invs Comm. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 8.14M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co holds 39,071 shares. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herbalife down 7% after hours on Q2 miss, guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: I Am A Buyer Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Donates $1.5 Million to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to Further Winter Sports in China – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Herbalife Says Doesn’t Matter And Therein Lies The Problem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 754,192 shares to 6.12M shares, valued at $93.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.30 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 17,033 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 1,240 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 87,927 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 10,759 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 14,122 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.21% or 24,060 shares. Zpr Mgmt invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 326,849 shares. First Personal Fin Service accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.14% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. 11,246 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 444,422 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 154,814 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apogee Stock Appreciates 21% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,816 shares to 16,508 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.